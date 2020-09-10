The CW Launches Campaign “CW VOTE ACTUALLY” to Encourage All Voices to Be Heard

Jacksonville, Fla. – With the upcoming presidential election on November 3rd , The CW revealed “CW VOTE ACTUALLY” to be ready to vote and make their voices heard.

“Given our combined multi-platform audience and our particular connection with younger viewers, The CW has a responsibility to use its platforms to clearly and powerfully encourage and educate everyone on the importance of being prepared to vote," said Pedowitz in a statement.

The CW Vote Actually wants to encourage and help change the statistics. It is designed to remind TV viewers to vote and guide them toward information on how to register and how to request absentee ballots. Especially during the Covid-19 Pandemic when there is some fear and confusion about deadlines in regards to voting.

The CW VOTE ACTUALLY campaign is scheduled to launch Tuesday, September 15 during prime time on broadcast television and posted on CW Social Platforms using this hashtag (#CWVoterReady) . The campaign is set to kick of with a special video spot featuring a wide array of The CW’s on-screen talent encouraging the audience to go to Vote.org to get registered to vote.

