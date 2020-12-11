6 fun things to do in Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you need to get away from your house for the night? In search of some fun family plans or want an adult night out?

News4Jax has compiled a list of fun events happening this weekend in Jacksonville, most which are free.

1) Film Festival: Elf — Watch the holiday film “Elf” at Memorial Park (FREE)

Saturday, Dec. 12 - Memorial Park in Riverside is hosting a FREE showing of Elf presented by Root Realty Jax. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the first 50 people to arrive get a free snack from Mr. Potato Spread.

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket for a socially distanced evening — 6 feet between each party.

Click here for more information. (Photo below is a generic image of a movie playing in a park)

2) Girvin Road Holiday Lights (FREE)

If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some decorations, you’ll want to head toward Girvin Road, the JaxBest choice for best spot for local holiday lights. Nearly every house in this neighborhood is lit up for the holidays!

LOCATION: Blackhawk Bluff , Located at Girvin Road off of Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville’s best holiday lights: Girvin Road | #JAXBEST #OnlyInJax BEST LOCAL SPOT!🎄 If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some decorations, you’ll want to head toward Girvin Road, the JaxBest choice for best spot for local holiday lights. #JAXBEST #OnlyInJax | https://bit.ly/3ovpmpj Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Friday, December 4, 2020

3) Miracle Pop Up Christmas Bar

Get a baby sitter and enjoy a night out with friends at Grape & Grain Exchange’s pop-up Christmas bar!

The bar is open until midnight. So go and fill your cup with some holiday cheer and your camera roll with Instagram-worthy photos!

LOCATION: Grape & Grain Exchange - 2000 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

(Photo: Christian Ludlam & Justin Ludlam enjoy a beverage at the pop-up Christmas bar at Grape and Grain Exchange)

4) St. Augustine Aquarium with Holiday Mermaids

Have a fun evening at the St. Augustine Aquarium with Holiday Mermaids including a meet & greet and photo opportunities, a Mermaid Candy Chute, underwater Santa, snow, Shark & Ray presentations with feeding & touching opportunities, and more!

Click here for ticket information.

St. Augustine Aquarium

5) Deck the chairs (FREE)

Deck The Chairs is a free family-fun event! The nationally recognized event draws thousands of people to the beaches every year.

From Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, you can enjoy lights along the Seawalk Pavilion every night! The highlights? About 40 decorated lifeguard chairs.

LOCATION: 75 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

6) Illuminations Drive-Thru Light Show

Bring the family together for this fun Jacksonville Tradition!

The drive-thru Christmas experience features a million lights that dance, twinkle and sparkle to the music.

The Drive-thru features two mega trees, a 300-foot tunnel of lights, custom Christmas scenes and much more.

Click here for tickets and more information.