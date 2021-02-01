Blue Man Group is leaving Universal Orlando Resort

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 08: Blue Man Group performs on stage on November 8, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Redferns)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Blue Man Group is bidding farewell to Universal Orlando Resort. (WKMG)

The show, known for silent blue men, and combinations of paint, color, lights and music, said that after a 14-year run it would be leaving Central Florida.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced all the theme parks and shows to close, the Blue Man Group was entertaining audiences nightly at the resort.

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021

The show is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil, who has been struggling since the pandemic began. Last year, the company was forced to lay off thousands of employees and filed for bankruptcy protection as they paused performances across the world.

The Blue Man Group first began at Universal Orlando back in 2007 and has been operating in a building located in between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. The same building was once occupied by Nickelodeon Studios. It permanently closed in 2005.

No word on what will replace the show in the future.