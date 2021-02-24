‘Disney on Ice: Dream Big’ coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your favorite Disney Characters are returning to Jacksonville for Disney on Ice!

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice: Dream Big comes to Jacksonville April 1-4, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Mickey, Minnie, Moana, Elsa and many more characters will celebrate their adventures through world-class figure skating.

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be in place. Face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older -- except when eating or drinking.

“While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events,” a Disney release stated.

Shows on Thursday and Friday begin at 7 p.m. Shows on Saturday begin at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday shows begin at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Presale is happening now and public sales begin Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m.

For tickets and more information click here. For more safety guidelines, click here.

Event Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202

