‘Coming 2 America’ drive-in screening to play this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Black Films Matter is bringing the community together safely this Saturday through a drive-in movie screening of the much anticipated cult classic sequel Coming 2 America.

In partnership with 1Bridge and other black-owned partners, Black Films Matter’s pop-up screening will provide food trucks, vendors, and pre-show entertainment, including local artists, African dance and drumming, and more.

Tickets are $40 per car and can be purchased here.

The star-studded comedy features Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, Kiki Layne, Garcelle Beauvais, Tracy Morgan, Vanessa Bell Calloway and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in Zamunda’s finest attire.

WHEN: March 6, 2021 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

WHERE: Regency Mall Back Parking Lot (facing Monument Road) | 9501 Arlington Expressway