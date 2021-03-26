Bindi Irwin, husband welcome baby girl

Bindi Irwin, right, and husband Chandler Powell

Some joyful news was announced on Friday.

Bindi Irwin and her husband welcomed their first child into the world.

Irwin posted images on Twitter earlier Friday morning with the caption “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.”

Grace was born on Thursday and weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Irwin posted saying Grace is named after her great-grandmother and relatives on her husbands side.

Her middle name, “Warrior Irwin,” is a tribute to her dad Steve Irwin and his legacy as the most quote “incredible Wildlife Warrior.”