Brad Paisley tour returning to Jacksonville in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Country music superstar Brad Paisley is making a return to the River City this summer.

Paisley will kick off a limited Florida tour with a stop in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place on July 8. Presale tickets will be offered beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Daily’s Place will operate at 75% capacity for Paisley’s show.

Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe will open for Paisley.

His stop in Jacksonville is the first of three shows in Florida this summer. Stops in Tampa (July 9) and West Palm Beach (July 10) will follow.