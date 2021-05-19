‘Lady A’ coming to Daily’s Place in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The country trio Lady A, known for such hits as “Need You Now” and “Just A Kiss,” announced a Jacksonville tour stop.

The concert will be held at Daily’s Place on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale “soon,” according to Daily’s Place.

The band released its most recent album, “Ocean,” in late 2019.

Pop-country singer Carly Pearce, whose hits include “Every Little Thing” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” will open the show.

Special guests also include Tenille Arts and Niko Moon.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. While ushering more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold and nearly five billion digital streams, the trio recently earned their 11th career No. 1 with the multi-week and GOLD chart topper “Champagne Night.” Additionally, the trio earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. 1 album OCEAN (BMLG Records). Known for their 9X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. The trio recently announced details for their newly formed LadyAID Scholarship Fund, supporting students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and were honored with an invitation to become members of Country’s longest standing musical institution in January – the Grand Ole Opry.

