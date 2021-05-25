4 finalists chosen to compete for this year’s Oh Say Can You Sing title

Kevin Griffin, Walker Mullin, Antwoine Overby Jr. and Caragh Zeigler will compete in the 2021 OSCYU finals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our judges have spoken, watching dozens of submissions from singers hoping to become our 2021 Oh Say Can You Sing winner and perform the national anthem on The Local Station’s 4th of July fireworks show and narrowing the selection to four finalists:

Kevin Griffin, 30, of Jacksonville

Employed: St Catherine Nursing Home

Favorite singers: John Legend, Johnathan McReynolds and Mali Music. (Favorite band of all times is Earth, Wind and Fire.)

Walker Mullin, 22, of Fernandina Beach

Employed: Omni Hotels & Resorts (Just graduated from Flagler College with a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts.)

Favorite musicians: Andrew McMahon, The Arcadian Wild, Hozier, Queen, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Khalid, Rolling Stones, Nina Simone and Marvin Gaye.

Antwoine Overby Jr., 34, Jacksonville

Employed: ADT Security

Favorite musicians: Sam Cooke, Al Green, Ron Isley and R. Kelly

Caragh Zeigler, 15, of St. Johns County (although born in Naples, Italy)

Homeschooled in ninth grade.

Favorite musicians: Stephen Sondheim, Sutton Foster, Fleetwood Mac, Audra McDonald and Doja Cat

The next vote is up to you. Watch Channel 4 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, for our Oh Say Can You Sing Finale to see each of our talented singers perform live. You can cast your votes that night by going to News4Jax.com/uSay or download the News4Jax app on your smartphone or tablet.

