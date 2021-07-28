Partly Cloudy icon
Entertainment

These athletes should win gold medals in creating hilarious Olympic TikToks

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

A general view of the Olympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
A general view of the Olympic Village ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

World-class athletes from all over the globe are in Tokyo to win medals, but they’re also there to give us behind-the-scenes peeks at the Olympics, in viral TikTok videos.

It all started when there was rumors going around that the beds in the Olympic Village, which are made of sustainable cardboard, were not sturdy enough to sleep on.

There were also rumors floating around that it was done intentionally -- so that the athletes wouldn’t engage in sexual activity on the beds.

Tons of athletes took to TikTok to show that the beds were, in fact, sturdy.

They jumped all over the beds, showing off that they wouldn’t break.

@caffarof

Trying the Olympic cardboard beds with 480 pounds ✅ #olympics #olympics2020 #olympics2021 #tokyo #tokyo2020 #tokyo2021 #argentina #arg #basketball

♬ Ball If I Want To - DaBaby

Another relatable TikTok that went viral was from U.S. diver Tyler Downs.

Downs saw gymnast Simone Biles out in the Olympic Village and obviously freaked out, just like anyone would. His TikTok is hilarious, to say the least.

@tylerdownss

heyy girl we are teammates 🤣

♬ original sound - TOP 2⭐️

Downs also disproved the bed rumors by doing flips on his cardboard bed frame.

@tylerdownss

Reply to @kaysebugg For everyone wondering 🤗 @olympics #teamusa #olympics #tokyo2020 #teamusatryout #tokyo

♬ original sound - tylerdowns

Fencer Courtney Hurley has been making fun of the fact that she is an Olympian, but absolutely hates running.

Her TikToks throughout the Games have been gold, no pun intended.

@thishurleygurrl

I'd like to blame the pandemic but I was always a really bad runner #olympics #olympian #tokyoolympics #teamusa #foryoupage #fyp

♬ Nobody - Mitski

USA Rugby player Ilona Maher has been making so many TikToks while at the Village, and they’re somehow all hilarious.

Just look at this silly one she posted recently.

@ilonamaher

My screen time is nothing to be proud of #tokyo2020 #beastbeautybrains #olympics #usarugby #tokyoolympics #olympictiktok #teamusa

♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire

USA Rugby players have really been turning out the content, including men’s player Cody Melphy. He has been giving behind-the-scenes tours of the Olympic Village and the stadiums they play in.

@codymelphy

Olympic stadium insider edition 👀 #olympics #tokyo2020 #olympicstadium #teamusa

♬ Stuck in the Middle - Tai Verdes

If you haven’t seen all this content on TikTok, we highly suggest following the hashtags #Olympics and #Tokyo2020, so you can see what all the other athletes from around the world are doing for the next couple of weeks.

