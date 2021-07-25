LIVE
The U.S. women's gymnastics team's bid for a third straight Olympic title is off to a rocky start.
Michael Phelps is now in a broadcast seat, a mere observer rather than the driving force of U.S. swimming.
The Yoyogi National Stadium was the architectural jewel of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are known for their towering drives but they won’t make it to the tee box at the Olympics.
It was surf’s up for the sport’s century-in-the-making Olympic debut as competitors were consumed emotionally by the momentous occasion and exuded the pure joy of finally making it.
The Refugee Olympic Team was created by the IOC for the 2016 Olympics.
Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner of the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, beating a field of faster and older swimmers.
Naomi Osaka made quick work of her first match in nearly two months.
Jon Rahm has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months and the Spaniard has been knocked out of the Olympics only a few hours after American golfer Bryson DeChambeau met the same fate.
Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games with a gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.
Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.
Two of America's biggest stars begin their Tokyo Games on Sunday.
The U.S. men’s basketball team is finally together.
The Americans rebounded from their opening loss to Sweden with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of the First Lady in the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.
With a DJ spinning records and games lasting less than 15 minutes, the 3-on-3 version of half-court basketball made its Olympic debut.
When the Dream Team era started in 1992, most of the NBA players in the Olympics represented the United States.
Daiya Seto of Japan surprisingly failed to qualify for the 400-meter individual medley final on the opening night of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympic surfing’s debut is proving that these wave riders are unsung masters of science -- in climatology, meteorology and oceanography.
Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics.
The new Olympic sport of skateboarding comes with a language all of its own.
Olympics host cities often offer the tens of thousands of visiting journalists excursions to advertise their tourist destinations.
U.S. assistant Dan Hughes is not the face of the Olympic women's basketball team and he couldn't be happier in his role.
The Olympic beach volleyball tournament got off to the quintessential coronavirus-era start.
The Tokyo Olympics are introducing four new sports to Olympic competition — skateboarding, surfing, karate and sport climbing.
A simple question of describing one's track and field event led to some creative comparisons that might help the casual track fan better understand precisely what they do at the Tokyo Games.
An Algerian judo athlete will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after he withdrew from the competition to avoid potentially facing an Israeli opponent.
After a long wait to get on the court, the U.S. men’s volleyball team made quick work of France in its Olympic opener.
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired.
Alejandro Sanz just earned another accolade to go with his 29 Grammys: Olympic performer.
Beach Volleyball is one of the most popular events at the summer Olympics, and part of that reason is because of Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh-Jennings.
There is one word that comes to mind when you hear Lisa Leslie’s name: baller.
The U.S. women’s soccer team is undoubtedly one of the best soccer teams on the planet, but long before there was Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd -- there was Mia Hamm.
The success of Olympic gymnastics champions Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles has created a spike in interest in the sport in Black communities.
What a moment for Naomi Osaka.
The first day of full competition of the Tokyo Games could mark the turning point for an uneasy Japanese public that overwhelmingly disapproved of the Olympics being held during the pandemic.
Chase Kalisz knows what’s coming: Pain, and lots of it in the 400-meter individual medley that gets swimming underway at the Tokyo Olympics.
The rules are different.