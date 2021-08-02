The Killers bringing ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to St. Augustine

The Killers are coming to St. Augustine in October, and tickets for their show go on sale this Friday.

The American rock band added an Oct. 1 stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre to its “Imploding the Mirage” tour, which takes its name from the band’s sixth album following its 2020 release.

The tour is also promoting the Aug. 13 release of “Pressure Release,” the band’s seventh album.

Rock fans can reserve their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue’s box office or purchase them online through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets sold for the show will be distributed digitally.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the amphitheatre located at 1340C A1A S in St. Augustine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $52 to $124 each.

Concertgoers can avoid costly ticket fees by buying tickets in person at the box office. The venue accepts only credit and debit card payments.