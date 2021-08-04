Fall Out Boy to skip upcoming ‘Hella Mega’ tour dates after positive COVID-19 test

After playing in Jacksonville for more than 30,000 fans, Fall Out Boy announced they will be skipping the next few “Hella Mega” tour shows after an unspecified person on the band’s touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for Covid,” Fall Out Boy posted on social media Wednesday.

The Hella Mega tour will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, just without Fall Out Boy.

“At press time, Fall Out Boy is still scheduled to return for the August 8th stop at Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park,” Rolling Stone reported.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band, and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Fall Out Boy said. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

Ad

RELATED | Better safe than sorry: Some concertgoers bail on ‘Hella Mega Tour’

The much more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage across Florida, sending another 526 people to the hospital and increasing the state’s record-setting total of hospitalizations to 12,041.