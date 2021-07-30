Better safe than sorry: Some concertgoers bail on ‘Hella Mega Tour’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last month I was pumped about joining the crowd of 30,000-35,000 fans attending the “Hella Mega Tour” at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday. After a heartbreaking 2020 riddled with canceled plans, remote work and quarantines, I was ready to kick back with friends and enjoy some rock music.

But that excitement quickly faded as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surged in Florida once again with the more contagious delta variant spreading in communities throughout the state. So my friends and I have decided to skip the concert. It’s a bummer, but we feel it’s the safest move for ourselves, loved ones and coworkers.

After checking Ticketmaster, I realized we weren’t alone. Many others apparently arrived at the same conclusion — hundreds of tickets were up for “resale” Friday, the day before the concert.

TIAA Bank Field told News4Jax that face coverings are encouraged for unvaccinated concertgoers but not mandatory. The venue also suggests wearing face masks throughout the parking lots and venue when not seated, and to avoid congested areas. Guests are asked to stay home if they are sick or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

But will that be enough?

Sure, there’s a chance you could attend this concert and not get sick. But there is also a chance you could, or contract COVID-19 even if you don’t wind up with any symptoms. Ultimately, that decision is up to you. So what will you decide? Let us know below.

(The “Verified Resale” tickets are marked in pink below -- this only accounts for half of the stadium)