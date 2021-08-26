It’s the summer of Crocs, and it’s time to join the bandwagon

Rows of hanging Crocs in the first UK Crocs store on October 18, 2007 in London England. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

There is a new trend sweeping the nation, and if you’ve never owned a pair, you probably just don’t get it yet.

Yes folks, I am talking about Crocs. You know, those plastic-looking clogs with the tiny holes that make people who wear them look like they’re walking around with slices of Swiss cheese around their feet?

Crocs have never really been a thing, and they’ve mostly been looked down upon since they came out back in 2002.

The plastic clogs are certainly loud and obnoxious looking, and the bright colors are irresistible, but they’re incredibly comfortable and super easy to slip on and off to wear around the house or to the corner store.

Plus, the shoes have Jibbitz, which are little decorations that plug into the holes of the shoe. Now little kids can personalize their comfy Crocs.

So, what we’re saying is this: While Crocs have been around for almost 20 years and remained popular among people who think they’re fun while also appreciating the comfort, they’ve still never been cool or hip to wear.

That is, until now.

This summer has been hot -- but it has new fans of the eclectic shoes calling the season a “Croc Girl Summer.”

Don’t believe me?

Last month, Vogue wrote about the rise of plastic footwear and said Crocs were “one of the hero shoe styles to emerge from the pandemic year.”

It’s reported that the company’s online sales have gone up 25.4%, and they’ve noted record sales of $640 million in the three months leading up to the end of June.

There is a hot demand for Crocs right now, but where did this sudden trend come from?

There was the #crocschallenge on TikTok where you were supposed to show yourself sprinting after strapping your feet into the shoes.

The company itself has done well to partner with celebrities and other well-known brands to launch Crocs higher in the fashion world.

Just scroll through the brand’s Instagram page and you’ll see how hip Crocs have become.

DJ and producer Diplo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and fashion brand Vera Bradley are just a few mega popular names that have collaborated with Crocs in the past few months.

The Crocs that have cool and new prints on them are obviously desirable, but now that they’re coming out in a lot more muted and softer colors like sea foam green and lavender, they’re easier to wear around casually while still looking cute.

What’s even more astounding is that it doesn’t seem that people are wearing them ironically or as a joke. It’s like, no, these shoes are really fun and cute -- and they’re undeniably comfy.

It’s also crazy to learn just how many different shoe designs the company has now, too. Obviously, the classic clog-shaped Crocs are the most popular and recognizable ones, but there are sandals that come in different designs, as well as Crocs for people who work long hours on their feet.

Go into any hospital or restaurant and you’re sure to see nurses and line cooks sporting Crocs.

Personally, I wore the non-slip Crocs back when I used to wait tables in college, but I am now the proud owner of a pair of classic silver Crocs -- and let me tell you, reader, it is like walking on clouds.

And you know what, I’m not embarrassed to be wearing them, either.

I took a quick photo of my new Crocs to send to friends on Snapchat, and I could not believe how many people responded that they too loved their Crocs. I didn’t even know these friends owned a pair of Crocs, let alone would vouch for them.

So, if you own a pair of Crocs, be proud of it!

You were wearing them long before they became hip and cool. And if you’re still skeptical about Crocs, just embrace it. Your feet and toes will thank you later.

Happy Croc Girl Summer!