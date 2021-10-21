These are all the best Halloween movies and TV shows you can stream right now

Halloween jack-o'-lanterns on display at the opening night screening of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with Producer Don Hahn at El Capitan Theatre on October 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Since Halloween only comes around once a year, you’ve got to get your Halloween film binge-watching in while you can.

From silly movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown” to ones that will scare your socks off, there are so many movies and TV shows worth watching to get you into the spooky holiday mood.

Luckily, all the streaming services have giant libraries of Halloween content to watch, so keep scrolling so you can find the best stuff to tune in for this month.

Netflix

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

When Netflix announced it was creating a new version of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” children of the ‘90s collectively got super excited.

What Netflix delivered, however, is far from the Melissa Joan Hart teen comedy we were expecting. Instead, Netflix went full horror with Sabrina, and based the series off the Sabrina comic book strip.

It’s a more devilish version of Sabrina, and Kiernan Shipka (who you may remember as little Sally Draper from “Mad Men”) is having so much fun playing the part. It’s a must-watch.

‘American Horror Story’

Who knew when producer Ryan Murphy created “American Horror Story” back in 2011 that it would still be around today? “AHS” gives fans twisted and horrifying takes on popular horror genres.

There’s been a haunted house, a coven, an apocalypse, an insane asylum and more. Actors such as Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates show up multiple times as different characters throughout this anthology series, and it’s hard to imagine the landscape of TV without it. You can binge all the seasons on Netflix.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

This horror series has people squirming and freaked out. Netflix’s adaptation of the story starts out more like a family drama, but slowly turns into scary thrills.

Someone even described it as a spooky version of “This Is Us.”

‘The Conjuring’

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson teamed up for the original film in 2013, and it’s now become a horror film franchise. Farmiga and Wilson play a real-life wife and husband who were supernatural investigators.

The lines are blurred in what is real and what is fiction, which makes this movie all the more scary. Netflix also has “The Conjuring 2″ available.

‘Scary Movie 4′

While the title suggests that you’re watching a scary movie, anyone who has seen any of the “Scary Movie” films knows that these are anything but terrifying.

“Scary Movie 4″ may not be the best of the spoof movies in the franchise, but it’s still so silly and stupid to watch, that you are bound to laugh. This is perfect for your friend who wants to watch a Halloween movie but doesn’t want to get scared.

‘Hubie Halloween’

Adam Sandler is at it again, except this time, he made a Halloween movie. The film features an all-star cast, including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson, to name a few.

The movie is honestly a little stupid, but if you enjoy Sandler’s films, you will more than likely enjoy “Hubie Halloween.”

Hulu

‘Signs’

Remember this movie from way back when? M. Night Shyamalan scared packed movie theaters across the world when “Signs” came out.

The best part about movies from Shyamalan is that they’re normally pretty terrifying, but they also say something about society and the culture as a whole: You’re terrified, but you’re also questioning life and reality.

“Signs” is by far one of his best films.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Let’s do the time warp again!

The cult classic musical has become synonymous with Halloween because of the tradition of watching the movie with a shadow cast performing it onstage at the same time.

During the month of October, wherever you live, you can probably find a theater showing the movie with a shadow cast.

It’s so much of a tradition that people who go yearly bring props and yell out lines that are not in the movie. It’s such a fun experience, and thanks to Hulu, you can watch it at home, too.

‘Double Double Toil and Trouble’

Millennials who grew up worshiping Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will certainly remember this Halloween movie starring the famous twins.

The Olsen twins were known for all sorts of holiday movies, and “Double Double Toil and Trouble” is at the top of the list.

‘Edward Scissorhands’

Anything that Tim Burton directs is automatically a Halloween movie, even if it has nothing to do with the holiday. This is why the classic “Edward Scissorhands” is on this list. While the film isn’t very spooky, there is no denying that Johnny Depp’s character is.

This is such a classic and should be on your radar this month to watch, 100%.

‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’

Now THIS is the Sabrina that we all know and remember. While the Netflix version is fun and spooky, nothing beats Melissa Joan Hart as the OG Sabrina, alongside her fun and cooky aunts. And don’t forget the talking cat, Salem!

HBO Max

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

We all know that Freddy Krueger is one of the most terrifying scary movie villains of all time, so why not watch the movie that started it all this Halloween?

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” is a Halloween classic. And the best part is, HBO Max has a collection of movies from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise for you to watch.

The ‘Harry Potter’ movies

HBO Max is really great because they have all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies. Granted, none of them are actual Halloween movies (besides the first movie, which has a scene that takes place on Halloween), but it’s all wizards and witches, so that automatically counts it as a Halloween thing, right?

‘The Witches’

This remake of the classic movie of the same name came out last year on HBO Max and stars Anne Hathaway as the creepy and scary witch.

You might remember the original “Witches,” starring Angelica Huston from the early ‘90s. It’s basically about a bunch of witches disguised as ordinary women and a little boy who has a plan to take them down.

You’ve probably seen the original, but the remake with Hathaway is just as good.

‘Orphan’

OK, this might be the creepiest movie to make the list. It’s so messed up, I don’t even want to give you a description of it. Just watch and you’ll be freaked out.

‘Corpse Bride’

This is another Tim Burton classic that is perfect to watch on Halloween. It’s no “Nightmare Before Christmas” (more on that later), but it’s still a pretty fun watch.

Disney+

‘Hocus Pocus’

C’mon now, this is the best of the best when it comes to Halloween movies. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker star as the iconic Sanderson Sisters as they try to gain eternal youth by sucking the souls out of children. It’s hilarious, campy and iconic.

Millennials love it, and now, younger generations are getting in on the fun.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

When it comes to top animation, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is the best. Tim Burton’s crossover holiday film (yes, it’s a Christmas and Halloween movie) is so much fun to watch.

The animation is amazing, the songs are catchy and it’s just a great story.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

Eddie Murphy is absolutely hilarious in this Disney movie that came out in the mid-2000s. The movie is loosely based on the iconic ride at Disney World, but because it’s Disney, it’s not very scary. It’s still fun to watch with the whole family, though.

‘Halloweentown’

“Hocus Pocus” may be the best of the best, but “Halloweentown” certainly takes second place.

“Halloweentown” also gets a leg up because there are three sequels that follow the original, all of which are on Disney+ for you to watch.

‘Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire’

Does anyone remember this movie from back in the day? This Disney original, starring Caroline Rhea from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” was such a good Halloween film.

If you loved this movie as a kid and now have kids of your own, for sure show them this!

‘Twitches’

Most of us know Tia and Tamera Mowry from the classic “Sister Sister,” but they also played twin witches in two Disney original movies back in the day, and they are both available to watch on Disney+.

‘Simpsons Treehouse of Horror’

If you are a fan of “The Simpsons,” then you know about the Halloween-themed episodes called the “Treehouse of Horror.”

If you go to Disney+’s Halloween page, you will see a section that has all of the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes for you to watch.

If you grew up loving “The Simpsons” (or still do), this is a must-watch this Halloween.