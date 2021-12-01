ABC's Stephanopoulos to interview Baldwin about set shooting

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. A new lawsuit alleges that Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasnt called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film Rust. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin to air Thursday about the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust."

Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.