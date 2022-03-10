Aciman, Toibin among contributors to book on Sigmund Freud

FILE - Jewish psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud appears at his Hampstead home in London on June 6, 1938. Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Freud. On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud, conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK – Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Sigmund Freud.

“On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press.

“Freud is a complicated and controversial figure, and this anthology will present a wealth of diverse and engaging perspectives on his legacy," Princeton University Press Executive Editor Anne Savarese said in a statement Thursday.

Other writers featured in the book include Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gerald Early, Siri Hustvedt and Esther Freud, great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. Blauner previously edited “Now Comes Good Sailing: Writers Reflect on Henry David Thoreau," which included essays by Amor Towles, Lauren Groff and Pico Iyer.

