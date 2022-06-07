The Masked Singer tour is making its way to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Can you guess who’s behind the mask?

Fans of the popular FOX family-favorite guessing game TV show, The Masked Singer, can get excited to see their favorite characters such as “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” and “Alien,” brought to life at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

The Masked Singer Tour is stopping in Jacksonville on July 1 in the Moran Theatre (Time’s Union Center for the Performing Arts) at 8 p.m.

The tour stars Natasha Bedingfield, a former contestant on the Masked Singer, and a surprise hometown celebrity guest will be revealed at the end of the night.

This fun-filled live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show. The audience can expect to attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity of each masked character until the local celebrity is unmasked.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase tickets by clicking here or visiting VIPNation.com for VIP packages.

For more information on the tour visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.