‘Dirty Dancing’ returns to theaters for 35th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A timeless classic is hitting theaters again -- but this time it will only be for two days.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms for Sunday, August 14, and Wednesday, August 17 because you don’t want to miss experiencing Dirty Dancing as if it was originally released on the big screen 35 years ago in 1987.

Fathom Events is hosting the exclusive showing of the iconic movie.

The website said: “Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Multiple theatres in our area will be showing the film.

