DCPS disputes report that nearly 200 books have been banned from libraries, says books were never on shelves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group that advocates for freedom of expression said it found more than 2,500 instances of individual books being banned from school library shelves across the country.

According to PEN America, that included 176 requests to ban books in Duval County, a number that would be the most in the state. News4JAX reported the details of the PEN America report Tuesday morning, but Duval County Public Schools said the report is not true and lacks context.

After requesting more information about the report from the district, a DCPS spokeswoman told News4JAX Tuesday afternoon there are nearly 200 books being reviewed by the district but none of them were challenged by members of the community and the books were never on the library shelves.

All of the books are included in a collection titled “Essential Voices,” a group of books that the publisher says is designed to make libraries more diverse and inclusive.

The titles in the collection include:

“Pink Is For Boys” by Robb Perlman

“Dim Sum for Everyone” by Grace Lin

“At the Mountain’s Base” by Traci Sorrell

The books are set to be available to students in grades K-5, but before they hit libraries, the district said it is independently reviewing all of the books to make sure the material is “grade-level appropriate.”

“Unfortunately, due to staffing shortages, the review process will take longer than anticipated,” the district said.

It’s not clear when that review process will be completed and when the books will be available to students.

The review comes as books in schools, including those with LGBTQ+ themes, have come under intense scrutiny. In St. Johns County, the school board voted last month to keep eight controversial books on school shelves despite another heated debate about their contents. In Clay County, a video clip of a Clay County father speaking at a school board meeting went viral and put the topic of what’s in the county’s school libraries in the national spotlight.

The majority of the book challenges have come from parent-driven efforts from groups like Florida-based Moms for Liberty, which issued a statement to News4JAX about the “Essential Voices” collection in Duval County.

“While we are still pushing for greater transparency from the school district, we are pleased to know that DCPS personnel reviewed the material and made a sound decision regarding age-appropriateness. We hope that in the future the district will review all books before spending our tax dollars on purchasing book collections,” the group said in an emailed statement. “Our Duval chapter is fortunate to have a member who is a retired librarian. We value her input and frequently use her as a resource. Moms for Liberty Duval supports the review of school books for age appropriateness. We do not support book banning.”

According to the district, certified school media specialists will review and approve books being purchased or donated at the school level unless told otherwise by the Florida Department of Education.

Banned Books Week Began Sunday and will be promoted around the country through table displays, posters, bookmarks and stickers and through readings, essay contests and other events highlighting contested works.