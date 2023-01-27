57º

Entertainment

Actor Harry Hamlin talks ‘80 For Brady,’ working with legendary co-stars & being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Tags: Harry Hamlin, Entertainment, 80 For Brady, Tom Brady, Jane Fond, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field
With “80 for Brady” hitting theaters Feb. 3, News4JAX film critic Mark Greczmiel sat down for a chat with Harry Hamlin, who co-stars as a retired football player in the film.

They talked about the movie, which focuses on four senior ladies on a mission to see their idol Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.

In the movie, Hamlin – who plays a legendary older “Tom Brady” style player – meets up with Jane Fonda.

He talked with Greczmiel about working with her and his other famous co-stars, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field -- as well at the time that People Magazine voted him “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Press play below to watch the full interview:

