Actor Harry Hamlin talks ‘80 For Brady,’ working with legendary co-stars & being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

With “80 for Brady” hitting theaters Feb. 3, News4JAX film critic Mark Greczmiel sat down for a chat with Harry Hamlin, who co-stars as a retired football player in the film.

They talked about the movie, which focuses on four senior ladies on a mission to see their idol Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston.

In the movie, Hamlin – who plays a legendary older “Tom Brady” style player – meets up with Jane Fonda.

He talked with Greczmiel about working with her and his other famous co-stars, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field -- as well at the time that People Magazine voted him “Sexiest Man Alive.”

