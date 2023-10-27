82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Eminem is selling ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ sauce in a jar now

Without vomit on his sweater already

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: Eminem, Mom's Spaghetti, Detroit, Food, Celebrities
If your palms aren't sweating while eating Mom's Spaghetti you're doing it wrong! (Mom's Spaghetti)

There are two things Eminem is really good at: rapping and branding.

Since he’s mastered the art of rap and got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, becoming a branding genius is the next logical step in Eminem’s career.

He already opened Mom’s Spaghetti in his hometown of Detroit. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a window-serve restaurant serving up...you guessed it, Mom’s Spaghetti. It’s a nod to a lyric in Eminem’s Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself.”

The restaurant has spaghetti served in Chinese carryout containers, and you can add meatballs or vegan meatballs. In addition, they have a spaghetti sandwich, that sounds equally horrifying and delicious all at the same time.

Eminem has stepped it up even further by now selling Mom’s Spaghetti sauce in a jar on the brand’s website. A jar of the secret sauce is $13, and you can get two sauce jars for $25. Not a bad deal for sauce from Eminem.

If having a jar of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti is on your bucket list, click the link here to buy it. Who knows, maybe we’ll see it on store shelves one day!

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Jack is a Digital Content Editor with a degree in creative writing and French from Western Michigan University. He specializes in writing about movies, food and the latest TV shows.

email