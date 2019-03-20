Big names, bigger sounds coming to Jacksonville Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Empress of Soul will be swinging into the River City in May as part of the 2019 Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

Gladys Knight will be part of the lineup for what's billed as one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country.

Jacksonville Jazz Fest will be May 23-26 covering 10 blocks of Downtown Jacksonville.

Two stages of live music will feature jazz greats and modern favorites. The festival also includes an epic street party with local food, drinks, shopping and entertainment.

The festival began in 1981 as the Mayport and All That Jazz Festival and is now held every Memorial Day weekend.

So far, the musical lineup includes:

Gladys Knight

Brian Culbertson

Monty Alexander

Alfredo Rodriguez Trio

Greg Adams & East Bay Soul

Avery*Sunshine

Moonchild

Amina Scott

Brass-A-Holics

LPT

For more information and tickets, go to JacksonvilleJazzFest.com.

