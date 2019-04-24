Entertainment

Broadway plays 'Wicked', 'Rent' coming to Jacksonville

Line-up to include Hamilton, Anastasia

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Broadway lovers, rejoice! 

The FSCJ Artist Series is bringing Broadway plays "Wicked," "Rent," "Anastasia," and more to Jacksonville for the 2019-20 season.

"Next season’s Broadway lineup will expand to five shows, featuring the eagerly anticipated Hamilton, joined by Wicked, Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Bandstand and Anastasia." a press release said. 

All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION

  • WICKED: November 20- December 1, 2019 Subscriber week: November 20-24, and 26, 2019
  • RENT: January 14-19, 2020
  • BANDSTAND: February 18-23, 2020
  • HAMILTON: March 17-29, 2020
  • ANASTASIA: April 21-26, 2020

