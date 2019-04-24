Broadway plays 'Wicked', 'Rent' coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Broadway lovers, rejoice!

The FSCJ Artist Series is bringing Broadway plays "Wicked," "Rent," "Anastasia," and more to Jacksonville for the 2019-20 season.

"Next season’s Broadway lineup will expand to five shows, featuring the eagerly anticipated Hamilton, joined by Wicked, Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Bandstand and Anastasia." a press release said.

All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION

WICKED: November 20- December 1, 2019 Subscriber week: November 20-24, and 26, 2019

RENT: January 14-19, 2020

BANDSTAND: February 18-23, 2020

HAMILTON: March 17-29, 2020

ANASTASIA: April 21-26, 2020

