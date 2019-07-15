Celebrity sighting: Billy Bob Thornton spotted in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Billy Bob Thornton, the actor who has starred in a number of timeless movies, was spotted in St. Johns County.

It's unclear exactly where and when the famous actor was spotted, but he stopped for a moment to take a photo with one of St. Johns County's finest. The photo was posted to Facebook on Monday.

According to the post, Bane, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office K-9, was pretty excited to meet him.

Thornton has starred in movies like "Sling Blade," "Armageddon" and "Monster's Ball." He currently stars in the Amazon Prime series "Goliath."

