Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018, in Nashville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Country music lovers, rejoice!

Chris Stapleton, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, is set to perform in Jacksonville.

The 'All American Road Show' is coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 10.

Brothers Osborne will be the opening act.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.