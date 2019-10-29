Clay County exhibit featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Jacksonville might be best known as "The Birthplace of Southern Rock" thanks in large part to the legendary Clay County natives who formed bands Lynyrd Skynryrd and 38 Special.

At the height of the band's fame, Lynyrd Skynyrd's plane crashed in Mississippi 42 years ago. As News4Jax remembers the tragedy that claimed the lives of six people and injured 20 others in a special report by Tom Wills, a local exhibit of southern rock memorabilia features the history of the Van Zant brothers.

The Thrasher-Horne Center has the special gallery on display through Nov. 9. Items from the exhibit are on loan from several private sources, including Donnie and Johnny Van Zant, and Ellen Powell, the widow of Billy Powell who played in Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The exhibit is free and open to the public weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be available for viewing during a concert featuring .38 Special, on Nov. 9, during which Donnie and Johnny Van Zant plan to appear on stage.

Head to the Thrasher-Horne Center's website for more information on the exhibit and concert times.

