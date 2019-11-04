Criss Angel bringing 'The Mindfreak Unplugged' show to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged is coming to Jacksonville!

The American magician, illusionist and musician is bringing his tour to The Florida Theatre on January 13, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at just $59.00. A VIP Experience can be added to your ticket purchase for $175.00. This is your chance to meet Criss Angel, have your photo taken with him and receive a keepsake laminated pass.

" This extraordinary evening of magic unplugged features Criss and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that's in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind. Experience Criss Angel like never before!"

PIT SEATING IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR THIS PERFORMANCE

