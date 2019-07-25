Frank Robb and Chance the Snapper get their own bobbleheads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As if throwing out the first pitch at a Cubs game wasn’t enough, the famous alligator trapper who captured Chance the Snapper is now getting his own bobblehead.

On Thursday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled the first images of what the doll will look like. The renderings show Frank Robb cradling the gator who takes its name from Chance the Rapper.

“The Lord blessed me with the gift of working with Crocodilians, and the blessings he and the City of Chicago have provided me are beyond my comprehension,” Robb said.

He added that a dollar from the sale of each doll will go toward helping animals in need in Chicago.

Robb became a household name this month after traveling up to the Windy City to catch the gator, which had eluded Chicago authorities for a week after his sighting at the city’s Humboldt Park.

Since then, Robb has returned to Florida. As for Chance the Snapper, he’s now getting adjusted to his new home at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

The limited edition dolls are currently available for pre-order on the Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website for $25 each along with $8 for shipping.

