Chance the Snapper moves into his new digs in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After spending a week lamming it from Chicago authorities, the alligator known as Chance the Rapper got a change of scenery Thursday.

The crafty alligator became an internet sensation for continuing to stump animal control after his initial sighting at the Humboldt Park. His run came to an end when the city brought in a trapper from Florida.

Less than 48 hours into the hunt, St. Augustine alligator trapper Frank Robb managed to reel Chance in with a single cast from his fishing pole. “It went down pretty fast,” Robb said at a news conference.

Two days later, Chance was flown to Florida where he got acquainted with his new accommodations at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, a sanctuary for large reptiles since 1893.

There he posed for photos and charmed onlookers with his rebellious streak. He’s scheduled to receive a full check-up when veterinarians visit from the University of Florida next Thursday.

