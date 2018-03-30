Get paid to 'Netflix and chill'

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - If an average day for you consists of vegging on the couch and binge-watching Netflix original series, the entertainment company may have just the job you're looking for.

Netflix is hiring for the position of editorial analyst, and is looking for someone who loves movies and television shows. Analysts will help categorize television series, specials and movies.

That means you won't be watching old horror flicks, nostalgic Disney films from the 90s, or cult classics like the Big Lebowski (Dude abides). You'll be watching shows created by Netflix and researching metadata for the company's entertainment catalog.

Ideally, you're coming in with 5+ years background in the film or television industry. Writing efficiently, attention to detail and experience with online publishing is also a plus.

One last requirement - you'll have to move to Los Angeles. But, hey, if it's your dream job, what could be better?

