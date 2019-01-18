Grammy nominated reggae artist Etana live on The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Reggae star Etana’s hard work is getting more attention after being nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2019 Grammys.

Good vibes flowed naturally from Etana’s smile when she and her band walked into the WJXT studios Friday.

This past year, the mother of two released her album Reggae Forever and toured across North America, Africa and Europe.

During the The Morning Show, Etana performed an acoustic set and spoke with Meteorologist Mark Collins about her excitement going to the Grammys in February.

Etana said she was on tour in California when her phone started ringing with news of her album’s nomination which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

She would be the first female reggae singer to win a Grammy and is the first to be nominated for Best Reggae Album in over 20 decades.

Etana could upset the competition of big legacy artists: Sting & Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Black Uhuru, along with the roots-revivalialist Protoje, who are all in contention for the award.

Etana sees no end to the travel with upcoming events in Atlanta and Austin.

She told Channel 4 how much she prefers playing at smaller intimate venues compared to so many of the massive festivals tours.

