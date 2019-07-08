Isley Brothers are coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Isley Brothers announced that the "You Make Me Wanna Shout - 60th Anniversary” tour is coming to Jacksonville!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be stopping in Jacksonville on December 22 at the Times-Union Center For The Performing Arts.

The tour, which was originally announced earlier this spring, will see the band celebrating the 60th anniversary of their hit song "Shout." Released on September 21, 1959, "Shout" became the brothers' first gold single and went on to become a frequently covered classic. Fans will not only be able to hear the song live, but they will hear a number of the brothers' biggest hits including "It's Your Thing," "That Lady," "Twist and Shout," and more, on all tour dates.

New dates also include a stop in Atlanta.

All general public tickets and VIP packages will go on sale on Friday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, or online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, click here.

