Jacksonville Jazz Festival ready to swing in for 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is returning Memorial Day weekend with a lineup of award-winning performers and some new venue locations.

The free festival will be May 24-27 in downtown Jacksonville.

The Swingin’ Stage, presented by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, has been moved from the corner of Main and West Adams streets to the front lawn of the Duval County Courthouse.

The Groovin’ Stage, presented by Jacksonville Acura Dealers, returns to Hemming Park, and the Breezin’ Stage will be now located at the corner of Adams and Main streets.

"The city of Jacksonville is looking forward to hosting another year of talented performers and exciting events taking center stage at the 2018 Jacksonville Jazz Festival,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We are so fortunate to have one of the region’s signature events right here in our city, attracting thousands near and far. The Jazz Fest is a prime contributor to the momentum that our thriving performing arts and culture industry is enjoying downtown.”

The festival kicks off Thursday, May 24, at the Florida Theatre with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, presented by Keyboard Connection Piano & Organs. The competition features five finalists chosen by a blind panel of judges. They will compete for a cash prize and a chance to perform on the main stage at this year’s festival. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the theater box office or online at Floridatheatre.com.

The street festival opens to patrons Friday, May 25, at 5 p.m. with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, May 26, the festival opens at 2 p.m. with performances from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The final day of the festival, Sunday, May 27, opens at 2 p.m. with performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The three-day-long festival features a number of award-winning artists including Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Sheila E., The Bad Plus, Euge Groove, The Pete Escovedo Orchestra with special guests Jimmy Bosch and Chembo Corneil, Ulysses Owens, Jr. Trio, The 4 Korners, Grace Kelly, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque and Lohai. The lineup will also include local favorites such as The Chris Thomas Band, UNF Jazz Ensemble and the Douglas Anderson Jazz Ensemble 1.

Other festival activities include the Omni Sacred Jazz Brunch featuring the Noel Freidline Quartet with vocalist Maria Howell, the Jazz Clinic, the Second Line Jazz Parade, the Jazz Marketplace and the Official Jazz Store. In addition, Jazz After Dark returns Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at numerous locations throughout downtown Jacksonville.

Attendees are able to enhance their festival experience with all-new enhanced VIP package options. Information regarding festival details, VIP packages and more can be found at JaxJazzFest.com.

