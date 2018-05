Various downtown roads to close leading up to Jazz Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The heart of Downtown will be celebrating the culture of America's music over the Memorial Day Weekend, and there will be various road closures throughout the week leading up to the 2018 Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

Road closures begin Tuesday and may be in effect until Monday.

Tuesday

Pearl Street from Monroe to Adams

Duval Street from Laura Street to Hogan Street

Thursday

Adams Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Laura Street from Forsyth Street to Church Street

Monroe Street from Pearl Street to Ocean Street

Hogan Street from Forsyth Street to Church Street

Duval Street from Hogan Street to Julia Street

Main Street from Church Street to Adams Street

Pearl Street from Duval Street to Forsyth Street

Friday

Duval Street from Ocean Street to Main Street

No parking at meters

All street parking will be suspended on event roads starting Wednesday and will resume Monday. Roads include:

Duval Street from Laura Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from Forsyth Street to Monroe Street

Adams Street from Main Street to Jefferson Street

Laura Street from Bay Street to Church Street

Monroe Street from Pearl Street to Ocean Street

Pearl Street from Duval Street to Forsyth Street

Hogan Street from Bay Street to Church Street

Duval Street from Hogan Street to Ocean Street

Main Street from Church Street to Bay Street

Forsyth Street from Broad Street to Main Street

Church Street from Broad Street to Main Street

Julia Street from Forsyth Street to Church Street

