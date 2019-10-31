Journey is coming to Jacksonville in 2020!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the most popular American rock bands of all time is coming to Jacksonville!

Journey, alongside The Pretenders, is bringing its tour to VyStar Veterans Arena on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and many more.

The five-month tour kicks off on Friday, May 15. Tickets on Sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.