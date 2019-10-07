Larry Junstrom, Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special bassist, dies at 70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Larry Junstrom, the bassist for 38 Special and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at the age of 70.

“The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us,” bandmates lamented in a message posted on 38 Special’s Facebook page Sunday. “He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream.”

Junstrom, who spent his golden years in Interlachen following his retirement, was an original member of the legendary Jacksonville southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to Clay Today. As the Toronto Sun reports, he later parted ways with the group and joined 38 Special.

“He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high – a kind of man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path,” Junstrom’s bandmates said. “There will never be another like him.”

Junstrom is survived by his wife and family.

