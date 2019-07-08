Lee Ann Womack to perform in Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. - Grammy award-winning country music star Lee Ann Womack is coming to The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Womack will take the stage on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Tickets for Lee Ann Womack go on sale to the public this Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

She is known for many songs including the massively popular song I Hope You Dance.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Offices and ticketmaster.com.

TICKET PRICE: $67.50 – Reserved Seating Rows A through K

$53.50 – Reserved Seating Rows L through Q

$39.50 – Reserved Seating All Remaining Rows

