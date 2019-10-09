Party at 'Florida's Largest Oktoberfest' in Jax Beach this weekend

Grab your lederhosen because it's time to party!
Florida's Largest Oktoberfest will take place in Jacksonville Beach this weekend.
The free festival, held on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, will feature three stages of entertainment, 30 different types of beer, an Enhanced V.I.P. Experience, 60 local vendors, and over 20 of Jacksonville's favorite, local food trucks and more.
More than 2,000 people have confirmed they are "going" under the event's Facebook page.
General Admission to the festival grounds, food trucks, and concert are free and open to the public.
V.I.P. passes start at $20 and Ultra V.I.P. passes start at $60.
- Air-conditioned bathrooms
- Preferred concert viewing area
- Shaded seating and lounge
- One complimentary beer or wine ticket
- Private bar
- More!
- Complimentary catered food
- Stage Side VIP Viewing Area
- Unlimited beverages (beer & wine)
- Private air-conditioned restrooms
- Private bar
- Plus all regular VIP benefits
