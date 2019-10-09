Party at 'Florida's Largest Oktoberfest' in Jax Beach this weekend

Grab your lederhosen because it's time to party!

Florida's Largest Oktoberfest will take place in Jacksonville Beach this weekend.

The free festival, held on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, will feature three stages of entertainment, 30 different types of beer, an Enhanced V.I.P. Experience, 60 local vendors, and over 20 of Jacksonville's favorite, local food trucks and more.

More than 2,000 people have confirmed they are "going" under the event's Facebook page.

General Admission to the festival grounds, food trucks, and concert are free and open to the public.

V.I.P. passes start at $20 and Ultra V.I.P. passes start at $60.

VIP Passes Include:

Air-conditioned bathrooms

Preferred concert viewing area

Shaded seating and lounge

One complimentary beer or wine ticket

Private bar

More!

Ultra VIP Passes Include:

Complimentary catered food

Stage Side VIP Viewing Area

Unlimited beverages (beer & wine)

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Private bar

Plus all regular VIP benefits

