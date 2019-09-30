Best local Oktoberfest: Beaches Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Autumn is in the air, which means the holidays are upon us, so get ready for pumpkin pie and pumpkin infused drinks like coffee and even beer.

If you're a grownup, the holidays might entice you to celebrate Oktoberfest, and if you're in Jacksonville you'll want to head to Beaches Oktoberfest, the 2019 JaxBest winner for best Oktoberfest.

Launched in 2014, Beaches Oktoberfest calls itself Florida's largest Oktoberfest, so what better place to celebrate? Not to mention, general admission to the event is FREE.

In addition to a variety of brews to sample, plenty of bands perform at the event as well. In 2019, bands include The Expendables, a favorite of Jax Beach natives.

If you're looking for VIP treatment to Beaches Oktoberfest, head to its website to secure some passes. This year's festival runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 13.

