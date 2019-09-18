Porn company offers Gardner Minshew $1 million endorsement

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Minshew Mania has hit a new high – or low, depending on your point of view – with a porn company now offering Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew a $1 million endorsement deal.

Minshew was thrust into the spotlight from relative obscurity after Nick Foles suffered a collarbone injury. He easily won over fans as photos circulated on social media showing him sporting a disco-inspired getup complete with aviator sunglasses, gold chain and signature mustache.

Now, it looks like CamSoda -- a company best known for providing voyeurs with access to a network of adult web cams -- wants to capitalize on that popularity. Daryn Parker, the company's vice president, reached out to the signal caller Monday with a tantalizing endorsement offer.

"Given your newfound fame as the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, we would like to formally extend you an endorsement deal," Parker wrote. "As part of the deal, we'd like for you to lead a weekly exercise class for CamSoda Fit that you can livestream from the comfort of your home."

The only stipulation? The company wants Minshew to do those exercises either in his jockstrap or completely nude.

Among other things, Parker also expressed interest in having the quarterback become the official ambassador for CamSoda's line of puppets, which apparently are meant to be worn below the waist, including a potential jaguar design. We'll leave the rest to your imagination.

No word yet on whether Minshew plans to cash in on the endorsement deal. But given how quickly money comes and goes in the NFL, there are definitely worse ways to earn a buck.

We are officially offering @GardnerMinshew5 an endorsement deal of $1M. We love his enthusiasm and excitement he brings to everything he does, especially his infamous workouts! Gardner would be the perfect addition to our CamSoda Fit lineup. pic.twitter.com/IqCtIKlFIP — CamSoda (@CamSodaLive) September 18, 2019

