Students get ready to perform songs from Disney's 'Newsies' live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In just a few hours, WJXT Channel 4 will take you behind the curtain with the High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience at Florida State College at Jacksonville as it prepares and presents numbers from Disney's "Newsies."

The hourlong special, "Curtains Up: The Making of a High School Musical," will incorporate behind-the-scenes and live performances from some of the most talented students in Northeast Florida starting at 8 tonight.

The Local Station has teamed with FSCJ to produce a documentary-style special showcasing how the cast and crew are preparing for their performances Friday through Sunday and July 26 through July 28.

The cast and crew were getting ready for showtime Thursday afternoon at the Wilson Center for the Arts at the FSCJ South Campus.

"Curtains Up" includes exclusive footage of auditions, callbacks, rehearsals, set development and a special look at the training behind one of the choreographed fight scenes. The program will also have live performances of popular "Newsies" songs "Carrying the Banner," "Watch What Happens," "The World Will Know," "That’s Rich," and "The King of New York."

More than 70 students, grades seven through 12, are cast in this production as dancers, performers and technicians to recreate Disney’s 2012 Broadway hit.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.