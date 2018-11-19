Rolling Stones book April concert in Jacksonville

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: The Rolling Stones perform live on stage on the opening night of the european leg of their No Filter tour at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rolling Stones announced on Monday that their " No Filter" tour is coming to Jacksonville next April.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the states – the energy is always amazing!” Mick Jagger said in a statement.

The Jacksonville date will be the second of 13 shows. The tour begins in Houston and ends in Chicago.

The Rolling Stones' set list will include classic Stones hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You” and others from their celebrated catalog.

Last year, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood played to sold-out stadiums throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

The band will perform at TIAA Bank Field on April 24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 30. American Express card members can purchase tickets starting on Nov. 28.

There were hints of the announcement Sunday at the Steelers-Jaguars game, with The Road wearing Rolling Stones T-Shirts and the iconic lips logo on display above the pool behind the north end zone.

The band last played Jacksonville on Nov. 25, 1989. Also a stadium tour, the Stones played at the Gator Bowl.

One News4Jax employee noted that was before some people in our newsroom were born.

We found fans of the band at Yesterday and Today Records in San Marco.

"I kind of want to go to the concert (but) not many of my friends would, so I kind of have to go with people that are a little older than me," Natalie Sakara said.

The store's owner said Stones' albums sell better than the Beatles.

"I know that Rolling Stones tickets are expensive and I know it’s because they’re highly sought after," William Brueck said. "I had a friend that went to the last time they were in Florida, which was years ago, and he said it was chaos."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.