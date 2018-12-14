Tim Tebow opens up about 2018 baseball injury

In an exclusive interview, Tim Tebow is sharing how he overcame a hand injury that cut his Minor League baseball season short.

Earlier this year, Tebow broke a bone in his hand during practice with the New York Mets, requiring surgery. It happened during a very successful season for Tebow.

For more on how the former Nease High and Florida Gators football star is spreading love and joy this holiday season through his foundation, visit Tim Tebow's Foundation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.