All Elite Wresting coming back to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All Elite Wresting is returning to Jacksonville for New Year's Day, the professional wresting promotion announced Monday.

The AEW Dynamite event will happen on Jan. 1, 2020 at Daily's Place.

All Elite Wresting (AEW) was founded earlier this year by Tony Khan, son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, and previously held an event in Jacksonville in July. The Khans are the financial backers of the wresting venture and join notable wrestling figures such as Cody Rhodes, who is a well-known wrestler and the son of the late Dusty Rhodes. Tony Khan also acts as president and CEO.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will start at $20. The event is also scheduled to air on TNT.

Visit AEWTIX.com for full event and pricing details.

