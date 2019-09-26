'Uncle Rico' stops at TIAA Bank Field, visits Jaguars' Gardner Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Football history was made Thursday at TIAA Bank Field when Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew met with actor Jon Gries, who you likely recognize as Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite.

If you're not familiar with the film, many people on social media have said Gries bears a striking resemblance to Minshew. Here is a look at News4Jax reporter Scott Johnson's interview with the man, the myth and the legend (reference to Uncle Rico).

Gries, dressed much to the likes of Uncle Rico, pulled up to TIAA Bank Field in the character's trademark burnt orange Dodge van. He was tight-lipped about his reason for the visit, but there are rumors he was throwing the pig skin with Minshew.

Johnson: "What brought you out here today?"

Gries: "It's a secret. I can't tell you,"

Johnson: "Have you met Mr. Minshew yet?"

Gries: "I have."

Johnson: "Who had the better arm?"

Gries: "I can't tell you."

Acting much as though he was in character, Gries said he and Minshew "have a history," and he was excited about his visit to the River City.

Only In Duval, a popular Instagram account, posted photos of the actor earlier in the day at Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach. Gries is visiting the city to film a commercial.

