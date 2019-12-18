Viral photo: Couple gets pulled over by trooper and gets more than a ticket

MADISON COUNTY, Texas – When a Texas couple was pulled over on Sunday, instead of a ticket, they received a heartwarming moment.

In a post on Facebook, Lanell James said she and her husband were driving through Madison County, Texas, on their way to her brother-in-law’s funeral when they were pulled over by a state trooper.

According to the post, the trooper asked the couple where they were headed. When he learned the two were on the way to a funeral the officer removed his hat, grabbed their hands, and they all prayed.

The trooper then said something the two would never forget.

“He asked was it immediate. And I said yes, my husband’s brother. He said, ‘oh I’m sorry to hear that, do you know where he is?’ My husband answered, ‘yes at the morgue’ and the office responded ‘no, he is now in his heavenly home’.”

The Facebook post grabbed the hearts of thousands of people from all over the world.

"With so much going on nowadays, with police killing people and people killing the police, as well as racial tensions, I felt compelled to share this picture,” James said.

The post received more than 55,000 shares and 90,000 reactions.