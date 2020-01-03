Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11247 San Jose Blvd. (Mandarin)

Listed at $1,204/month, this 1,155-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 11247 San Jose Blvd.

The unit offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

3530 Victoria Park Road (Greenfield Manor)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse located at 3530 Victoria Park Road. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 1,408 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Then, here's a 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4674 Town Center Parkway that's going for $1,209/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is fairly bikeable.

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

Next, located at 9611 Southbrook Drive, here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,210/month.

The unit has a balcony and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

14030 Atlantic Blvd. (Atlantic Highlands)

Finally, listed at $1,215/month, this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14030 Atlantic Blvd.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

