Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

12398 Apple Leaf Drive (Sans Pareil)

Listed at $1,915/month, this 2,005-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 12398 Apple Leaf Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4786 Mountain Breeze Court South (Beach Haven)

Here's a 1,968-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 4786 Mountain Breeze Court South that's going for $1,975/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7385 Park Village Drive (Baymeadows)

Next, check out this 1,371-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's located at 7385 Park Village Drive. It's listed for $1,995/month.

The building boasts outdoor space. You can also expect to see granite countertops, a balcony, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the unit. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9914 Kevin Road (Sunbeam)

Located at 9914 Kevin Road, here's a 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's also listed for $1,995/month.

The residence offers granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.